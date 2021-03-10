ANGOLA — Area high school students and adults will have the opportunity to build in-demand skills that lead to careers in the manufacturing industry through the launch of the Steuben County Economic Development Corp.’s Manufacturing Academy.
“The SCEDC is excited to continue our mission to increase awareness and better align those high school students and area adults interested in manufacturing careers with a pathway to get to their destination,” said Isaac Lee, executive director of the SCEDC. The SCEDC has received grants from both the 80/20 Foundation Trust and the Dekko Foundation to launch this Academy.
The SCEDC has received a multi-year grant of $108,000 from the 80/20 Foundation Trust for the Academy.
“The 80/20 Foundation Trust is proud to form a partnership with the Steuben County EDC so they may launch a Manufacturing Academy program,” said Laura Macknick, Executive Director for the foundation. “Our foundation’s focus is to bolster manufacturing and entrepreneurship in the region and this initiative is a prime example of one strategy that addresses the skilled workforce gap in our communities.”
The SCEDC also received a grant of $24,000 from the Dekko Foundation in Kendallville in support of starting the Academy. In awarding the grant, the foundation said the Academy shares the same guiding principles that were important to its founder, Chester E. Dekko: choice, skill development and self-sufficiency. The foundation’s mission is to foster economic freedom through education.
“We are grateful for the support provided by both the 80/20 Foundation Trust and the Dekko Foundation to launch the Academy. We already know that too many are missing the opportunity to better understand what careers may be available to them in manufacturing. This program is designed to specifically address the concerns of our manufacturers and align the emerging workforce with those opportunities,” Lee said.
The manufacturing sector in Steuben County represents its largest employment sector at 35%. Additionally, this sector has a significant portion of its employees in the preretirement age bracket. In 2020, this industry sector had more than 700 open positions in the county. Manufacturing careers have many pathways, from production and supervision to engineering and business development. The Manufacturing Academy will provide participants a foundation of basic knowledge and skills in manufacturing.
The Academy will consist of both classroom and hands-on skill training experiences. Additionally, there will be visits to area manufacturers’ facilities to reinforce the curriculum as well as discussions on successful employability skills during these visits.
Several manufacturers have already committed to sponsoring selected students. The sponsorship will permit the student to be paid an hourly rate of $10 per hour while attending the Academy. It is a goal for both the student and the manufacturer that successful completion will result in the student earning employment or an internship experience as a next step. The sessions will be conducted at the Enterprise Center facility, home of the SCEDC, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola.
It is expected that high school students will be attending the Academy during the school day either during the fall or spring semester. The high schools participating are Angola, Fremont, Prairie Heights and Hamilton. Area adults who would like to prepare for a career in manufacturing are encouraged to make an application to enroll for the summer session.
The first cohort of participants will be local adults that will start in June. More enrollment information is available at http://bit.ly/SCEDCAcademy
The first cohort of high school students will be starting with the fall semester in 2021. Interested high school students should contact their guidance counselor for further information on the fall semester sessions.
Students who complete the Academy will earn the Certified Production Technician certification and seven academic credit hours from Ivy Tech Community College, which will be the Academy’s education partner and provider.
For further information on the Manufacturing Academy, please contact Mike Landram, director of workforce development for the SCEDC, at mike@steubenedc.com or 665-6889.
