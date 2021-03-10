Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 68F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.