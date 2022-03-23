INDIANPOLIS — Five Indiana State troopers assigned to the Toll Road Post received their patrol cars Wednesday after successfully completing three months in the ISP Field Training Program.
The probationary troopers graduated from the 81st Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in December 2021.
The entire class was issued their new Dodge Charger state police cars in Indianapolis.
While at the academy the recruits received 25 weeks of intense training. Their graduation was the culmination of more than 1,100 hours of training that included criminal law, emergency vehicle operations and traffic law. The academy training also covered other facets of law enforcement including criminal investigation, crash investigation, self-defense, and other general law enforcement related areas of instruction.
These troopers will now begin solo patrol on the Indiana Toll Road.
Richard Harris, 25, is a 2014 graduate of Lakeshore High School in Stevensville, Michigan. After high school he enlisted in the United States Army, serving on active duty until 2017. Harris the attended the Indiana Institute of Technology, graduating with honors in 2021. Harris will patrol the Indiana Toll Road in Porter, LaPorte, and St. Joseph County.
Lecil Martin, 27, is a 2012 graduate of Bishop Noll High School in Hammond. After high school Martin attended Valparaiso University, earning a Bachelor of Arts. He went on to earn a juris doctor and Master of Science in 2019. In 2021, Martin earned a Master of Law from Loyola University in Chicago. Martin will patrol the Indiana Toll Road in Lake and Porter County.
Morgan Gremore, 28, is a 2011 graduate of White Pigeon High School in White Pigeon, Michagan. Prior to attending the Indiana State Police 81st Recruit Academy, Gremore worked as a dispatcher in the Indiana State Police Region Six Dispatch Center for one and a half years. Gremore will patrol the Indiana Toll Road in Porter, LaPorte, and St. Joseph County.
Joshua Brown, 22, is a 2017 graduate of Bellmont High School in Decatur. After high school he attended Indiana Tech earning a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in accounting. Brown will patrol the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange and Steuben County.
Samuel Sharp, 22, is a 2018 graduate of Westview High School in Topeka. Sharp went on to attend Trine University for a year. Prior to attending the Indiana State Police 81st Recruit Academy, Sharp worked as a corrections officer for the LaGrange County Jail. Sharp will patrol the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange and Steuben County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.