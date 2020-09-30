WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indiana's two senators met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday and both praised herqualifications for the court.
Sen. Todd Young and Sen. Mike Braun, both Republicans, Barrett, President Trump’s nominee to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
“I’m really proud to be here with Judge Amy Coney Barrett. She has stellar credentials, she has a proven record of originalism, and most importantly, I think she understands the role of a judge is to interpret the law as written and not to legislate from the bench," Young said in a prepared statement.
"Amy Coney Barrett’s sterling record as a constitutional originalist demonstrates that she will be a phenomenal associate justice of the Supreme Court, and I believe her reputation as an educator and a model for decency and citizenship will make Americans proud to have her on the highest court for many years to come," Braun said in a prepared statement.
Coney Barrett was nominated for the court Saturday by President Donald Trump following the Sept. 18 death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Coney Barrett has been meeting with Republican senators this week; Democrats are largely ignoring the nominee because they oppose filling the seat so close to the presidential election.
"I and other senators were elected in 2016 with a mandate to ensure that judges like this were put on the federal bench. We saw an expansion of the Republican Senate majority in 2018 with a similar mandate," Young said.
It was in 2016 that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, refused to allow a vote on President Barack Obama's nominee to the court, Merrick Garland, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, citing the fact it was an election year.
"Judge Barrett weathered a storm during her confirmation hearing for the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals with great poise and dignity. Unfortunately those hearings turned into an attack on her religious faith as opposed to fairly evaluating her legal credentials and her professional credentials and her temperament. But should she receive a fair evaluation, as I believe she will for a seat on the highest court in the land, I think everyone will understand that … Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the right person for the job," Young said.
Coney Barrett lives in South Bend and has served as a professor at Notre Dame's law school.
She currently serves on the 7th Circuit, which is in Chicago.
"Judge Barrett is a consummately qualified jurist who has proven on and off the bench that she has the decency, the intellectual rigor, and the fundamental respect for our country and its constitution to serve honorably on the Supreme Court," Braun said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.