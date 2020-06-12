Two arrested on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Justin K. Moreno, 30, of the 7000 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, arrested at C.R. 800S and Old U.S. 27 on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
• Estill A. Perkins, 32, of the 1000 block of East C.R. 415S, Stroh, arrested in the 200 block of South Superior Street on felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm, neglect of a dependent and resisting law enforcement.
