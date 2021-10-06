ANGOLA — The Angola Board of Works approved a six-month trial for a public pantry that will be maintained by the shop Elemento at 65 S. Public Square on Monday.
“It’s a project that has started in Fort Wayne and has moved down to the Auburn area,” said Elemento co-owner George Ruiz. “A lot of times what are in these cabinets are not food necessarily, but it’s things that food stamps doesn’t cover. So hygiene products, paper towels, toilet paper, stuff like that. Winter coats, gloves and stuff like that during the winter time.”
Ruiz approached the board for permission to place the wood cabinet pantry outside Elemento. It will be unlocked 24/7 so that anyone in the community can access its contents at any time. Elemento will be able to monitor the pantry using the shop’s external security cameras.
“Our goal is to provide 24 hour access to people in need,” Ruiz said. “There’s a stigma attached to asking for help, and this way they can just go and get what they need and not feel embarrassed about it.”
Board of Works members Dave Martin and Dave Olsen — Mayor Dick Hickman could not attend — agreed that the idea sounded beneficial to the community. Martin proposed a six month trial period to evaluate public response before allowing permanent implementation of the pantry.
Elemento is partnering with Easterseals RISE, which donated the physical cabinet, to also have the project reflect downtown Angola’s focus on art.
“They are painted on the outside to look like art,” Ruiz said. “We would maintain the paint to make sure it keeps looking good. It kind of encompasses the art as well as the need.”
Elemento will create the cabinet’s overall design, and consumers from RISE will paint it.
While this will be the first public pantry to come to downtown Angola, it is not the first one that Ruiz has contributed to.
“We also own the Golden Green Soap company, and we’ve been stocking these pantries in Fort Wayne for a while now,” he said. “So I was like, why don’t we just do here what we’re doing there?”
Now that the pantry has received Board approval, it will soon go next to Elemento and provide the community with important resources that may be difficult for some families to obtain otherwise.
“We’re going to be footing the bill for it for the first couple of months, and then hopefully we can see if the community wants to help by dropping stuff off,” Ruiz said. “The town has supported us a lot, and so we’ve always felt that we can give back wherever we can.”
