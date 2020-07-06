Police make arrests over holiday weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday through Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Hermilo O. Hernandez, 26, of the 400 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested on Old U.S. 27, north of S.R. 120, on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Christopher N. Johnson, 34, of the 2000 block of Airfield Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 300 block of Bayberry Court on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication.
• Julia K. Jorgensen, 19, of the 5000 block of Turper Way, Fort Wayne, arrested at Pokagon State Park on a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
• Alexander M. Kien, 25, of the 4000 block of Trier Road, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 200 block of Lane 840 Snow Lake on a felony charge of operating a motor boat while intoxicated with a prior conviction and a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
• Jackson A. Kien, 18, of the 4000 block of Trier Road, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 200 block of Lane 840 Snow Lake on misdemeanor charges of minor in possession of alcohol and resisting law enforcement.
• Austin J. Mentz, 27, of the 14000 block of Grange Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested at Feather Valley Road and C.R. 50W on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.
• Rodney W. Springer, 54, of the 600 block of Oxford Avenue, Melbourne, Florida, arrested at C.R. 300W and Bay View Road on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
