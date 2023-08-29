ANGOLA — The Steuben County Cancer Association announced its annual fundraiser planned for Sept. 9 at the Steuben County Event Center.
Although this year’s event is a masquerade, costumes are optional.
“We raise money to help cancer patients that live in Steuben County while they are in treatment,” said SCCA Secretary Treasurer Pam Werner.
She explained that the proceeds from the fundraiser go to help the cancer patients with the utility bills, transportation costs, and co-pays for their cancer related medication. SCCA has held its fundraisers in support of the Steuben County cancer patients for more than the last 10 years, said Werner.
She said that during that time every year had a different theme for the event selected by the SCCA Annual Fundraiser Committee. The themes varied from superheroes that celebrated cancer patients as modern superheroes for their efforts in combating the illness to western themes that played around the idea of giving the cancer the boot.
“We are typically honoring those who have kicked cancer and survived through all the hardships of cancer,” said Werner.
SCCA 2023 fundraiser themed Masquerade, which means the guests can do a variety of costumes from dressing up more elegantly in princess style to other styles.
“They can do pretty much everything,” said Werner. “It’s not set in stone.”
The costumes for a masquerade should typically include the masks, but costumes and masks are optional for the SCCA Masquerade.
“Costumes are not required, but it’s always interesting to see what people have come up with,” said Werner.
Along with participating in the fundraiser, the community, she said, also supports the fundraiser by donating items that will be included into raffles, drawing, and auctions at the fundraiser. Werner said this year the event will include a drawing, a live, a reverse raffle with $1,000, $500, and $250 as prizes, and others.
The donated items this year include coolers, hair products, and gift cards and gift certificates from the local businesses, including Lonsbury’s Garage, Bikes and Soul, Libby’s, and the Monument Pizza, and others.
The auction will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Community Event Center. The event begins at 5 p.m. with cocktails and music. The buffet style meal is planned for 6 p.m. with Orland eatery Mister Bratz catering or the event. The reverse raffle is planned for 7 p.m.
“Some of the other drawings will be going during all of this,” said Werner.
Werner said 150 to 200 tickets are on sale for the fundraiser. The tickets can be purchased at the door, or ahead of time from SCCA and its employees by contacting 316-5533 or 316-8779. Donations are accepted by mail at the P.O. Box 28, Angola.
