On Thursday, Aug. 27 at noon, Steuben County Emergency Management will be conducting a test on all county tornado sirens.
This test is outside of the normal first Saturday of the month siren test, EMA Director Randy Brown said.
Due to recent system upgrades the tornado siren system needs to be tested to ensure all upgrades and changes have taken affect and prior to receiving severe weather, Brown said.
"Please keep in mind that in addition to this test of the tornado siren system, the normal tornado siren systems test will resume on the first Saturday of each month at noon," Brown said.
The test will cause all tornado sirens in the county to cycle and wind up for 30-45 seconds and then wind down. If any fine tuning is needed to any siren it will be completed once the test has been performed.
As always feel free to contact the Steuben County Emergency Management Office should you have any questions or concerns. The number is 668-1000, ext. 3400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.