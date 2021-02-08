Tuesday, Feb. 9
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola, 3 p.m. Special meeting.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District, district offices, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, district offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Recreation Board, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
• Angola Parks and Recreation Board, Parks and Recreation Department office, 299 S. John St., Angola, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 11
• Angola Compliance Board, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 2 p.m. Executive session.
• Joint meeting of the Fremont Town Council, Orland Town Council, Clear Lake Township Advisory Board, Fremont Township Advisory Board, Jamestown Township Advisory Board and Millgrove Township Advisory Board, Fremont Fire Station, 100 E. Spring St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 12
• Pleasant Township Advisory Board, trustee’s office, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, noon.
Monday, Feb. 15
• Angola Fire Pension Board, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, 8 a.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees, Fremont Middle School Cafeteria, 811 W. Renee Drive, Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board of Education, administration building, 305 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Community Schools School Board, 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Services and Budget Committee, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Drainage Board meets at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.