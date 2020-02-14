1 local man arrested
for failure to appear
ANGOLA — Christopher L. Carey, 37, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 850W, Hudson, was listed on the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department arrest record for Thursday. He was lodged in the Steuben County Jail pending a hearing on an allegation of failure to appear in a pending misdemeanor case.
