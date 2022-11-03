ANGOLA — Approximately 160 people attended Steuben County United Way annual fundraiser Power of the Purse at Steuben County Event Center Thursday.
The event featured two shifts, a luncheon and a dinner. Some of the participants chose to attend both sessions to be able to see all the bags.
Last year the United Way purse event raised almost $20,000. All proceeds from the event go to women's and children’s programs, such as TLC House Indiana and Well Child Clinic.
“This event is one of our annual fundraisers that raises funds for women and children initiatives in Steuben County, so we use these funds for women and children’s programs,” said Steuben County United Way Executive Director Jessica Bird.
Bird said that their annual fundraiser was held in the form of a purse raffle where participants could buy tickets that later are called out in a raffle.
All purses for the event are new and donated by the local businesses and individuals. The only condition for donating is that the bag is worth $150, which can be for the purse itself or for the contents.
“We just ask them that their donation is a minimum of $150 of value,” said Bird.
Bird said that if an entity or an individual in the community just wanted to do a sponsorship, Steuben County United Way could also shop bags for them. The donated bags then all got their proper names to be put in the raffle.
“We do it in our office, and we have to be very creative with the names,” said Bird.
Some of purses in the raffle included “A Little Dandy” — A Coach wristlet with key charms with Still I Rise Bracelet, a dandelion necklace and earring, and a notebook, “A Little Mental Getaway” — a Nine West bag with Starbucks Veranda coffee and coffee cup, Lindor chocolate, a blanket, a planner, a notebook and pens.
All bags’ descriptions listed the names of the sponsors with some of them being Cameron Community Hospital, Bill’s Professional Towing and Repair, Midwest America Federal Credit Union, Koester Metals and Bowen Center.
Other sponsors of the event included Cardinal IG, ProFed Credit Union, Everage Auto, Miller Poultry, Larry’s Lock & Safe/Lakeland Electronics, Promise Land Community/Full Potential and First Federal Savings Bank of Angola.
The prices of the tickets ranged from $30 for the luncheon to $70 for those who wished to participate both in the morning and night raffles. Dinner tickets could be purchased for $45.
The participants of the raffle could also receive a free ticket by participating in a survey aimed to help Steuben County United Way to improve the event. The survey could be found in the goody bags received by all the participants.
Bird said that there were other purse raffles held in the area, and Noble County United Way even had one at the same time with Steuben County United Way dinner raffle. LaGrange, DeKalb, and other counties had similar activities, and the organizers tried to do them at different times of the year.
“So we are not all hitting businesses and individuals at the same time,” said Bird.
Most of the audience, like Cindy Stovall of Cameron Hospital, said they came to support Steuben County United Way, have fun and see lots of community members. Karen Williams, controller at JICI, added that she wanted to win a purse, too.
Some of the participants chose the purses they really wanted to get. Lorie Votaw from Lakeland Electronics said she wanted “Green Envy” — a Coach green tote with body cream, essential oils, hand cream, body mist and several cosmetology certificates.
Jami Stout, executive director of Steuben County Council on Aging, said she really loved Kate Spade bags, and any of them would be a great prize for her. Crystal Church-Stavitzke, executive director of Easterseals RISE, had a different strategy. She said she was waiting to see what bags had fewer tickets, and she bid on them.
“I don’t even care what the bag is, I just drop my tickets in there, cause I like to win,” said Church-Stavitzke. “I am really competitive.”
