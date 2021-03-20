ANGOLA — When Donna Towers talked to Bob Quillen about winning a house full of new windows, she wasn't sure it was real.
After all, it's not every day you get a phone call saying you've won a house full of new windows and don't have to provide your debit card or banking information.
"I'm one lucky lady," she said.
Towers entered a contest with Quillen Brothers Windows, Bryan, Ohio, in 2020 and originally, she wasn't drawn as the winner. She had previously had an estimate done for new windows after seeing a Quillen Brothers representative leaving a neighbor's home.
"We had another winner elsewhere that didn't claim their prize," said Quillen. "We notified that person and waited two to three weeks."
When that individual didn't claim their prize, Quillen called Towers and said she was the new winner.
"This is the first time in 21 years that we've had someone not claim their prize," Quillen said. "This time, we had more than 5,000 people enter the contest."
Towers has lived in Angola for more than 30 years. Her prize includes eight windows, fully installed into her Angola home. An installation date has not yet been set because the windows are custom ordered.
"There will be zero dollars due on her end," Quillen said.
Quillen Brothers has offices in Bryan and Angola. More information about Quillen Brothers can be found online at quillenbrosinc.com.
