Nine people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Alonso Gomez Vazquez, 40, of the 4200 block of S.R. 9, Howe, arrested on S.R. 120 east of C.R. 650W on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever having received a license.
• Nicole E. Hunt, 55, of the 400 block of West Mill Street, arrested on Mill and Superior streets on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Andrew P. Kennerk, 23, of the 600 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, arrested on Bellefonatine Road at South Wayne Street, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Jason T. Loy, 38, of the 200 block of Cross Street, arrested at Gilmore and Williams streets on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jared L. Mann, 33, of the 800 block of West Broad Street, arrested in the 1600 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Nathan D. Rose, 36, of the 4200 block of Peachy Road, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation and misdemeanor criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• James B. Scott, 42, of the 1400 block of South C.R. 415W, arrested at home on a charge of felony burglary.
• Melody S. Sheets, 38, of the 1400 block of South C.R. 415W, arrested at home on a charge of felony burglary.
• Jeffery E. Wolfe, 41, of the 300 block of Regency Court, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
