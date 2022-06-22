FREMONT — Fremont is getting ready to take action against a number of property owners who have alleged code violations.
In its meeting Tuesday, the Fremont Town Council set hearings the next two months to discuss code violations at three properties.
The hearings will be to discuss the outcome of the code ordinance enforcement at 302 W. North St., 400 E. Toledo St. and 406 E. Michael St.
Fremont Police have given 28-day notices of violation to the residence owners, which provides them time to clean the areas and uphold the ordinances per town code.
The hearings for violations will happen whether the ordinance is in compliance or not; the hearing is to decide what actions need to be taken against the property owners, if any.
Fines can start accumulating for the violation as soon as the citation has been presented. These fines are around $100 to $150 per week per day, meaning the violator could be fined $1,050 a week until the property is in compliance with the code.
The board approved hearings for July 19 and Aug. 16, which will be held in conjunction with regular Town Council meetings. The hearings will commence first with the regular council meetings to follow.
With Music Fest being held today and Saturday, the town will be closing off North Wayne Street to North Street, North Tolford Street to West Spring Street and the one block of West Spring Street.
Another closure that will be taking place this summer is the reconstruction of McSwain Drive. At the start of the project the north side of McSwain will have a hard closure and then later a full closure of McSwain. The town recommends those who work in the area to go east on Swager Drive, to Cassell Drive and use the south side of McSwain until the full closure.
The council also approved to donate $500 to the Steuben County Well Child Clinic.
