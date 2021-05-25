ANGOLA — A Bloomfield man is facing charges after allegedly plowing a box truck through property at the 6 Autumns restaurant then wrecking the vehicle while trying to return to the area hotel where he was staying Monday night.
Chad A. Mobley, 38, of the 7600 block of Ash Road, was arrested shortly after midnight Tuesday on Class A misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief causing damage between $750-$50,000, operating while intoxicated and endangering a person and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of greater than 0.15% and Class B misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
Mobley allegedly tested with a blood alcohol content of 0.157%, which is nearly double the legal limit of 0.08%.
Mobley had been drinking at 6 Autumns, in the 3800 block of North S.R. 127, and was asked to leave after he became loud with staff, court records said.
He then proceeded to drive a box truck owned by his employer out from the restaurant in reverse, striking its outdoor patio, its railing and furniture, just missing a patron who was in the patio area to smoke a cigarette, court records said.
On his way out of the parking lot that’s shared by Ramada Inn, Mobley struck a vehicle and also the restaurant’s changeable sign board, court records said.
Mobley drove north on S.R. 127 to C.R. 50W where he continued north. He drove through the stop at S.R. 120 then off the road and down the steep embankment, coming to a rest in the now-closed Country Meadows Resort golf course.
Police found a credit card in the truck that was owned by a fellow employee of Mobley. Police then went to a nearby hotel and were able to find the room Mobley and his fellow employee were staying in.
Mobley eventually admitted to police that struck the car in the parking lot and just missed the traffic signal at S.R. 120 and C.R. 50W.
Mobley was released on a pretrial release program later Tuesday.
A pretrial hearing before Magistrate James Burns will be held on July 12 at 1:30 p.m.
