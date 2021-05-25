INDIANAPOLIS — A Steuben County criminal case involving the unauthorized distribution of an intimate image of a woman will be heard on appeal by the Indiana Supreme Court on Thursday, June 24, beginning at 11 a.m.
The case stems from an incident that occurred in March 2020 when a Trine University student allegedly took a video of an intimate act between himself and another Trine student at a fraternity house, then showed the video to other individuals, court records say.
The student, Conner Katz, 22, Coldwater, Michigan, was charged in March 2020 with distribution of an intimate image, but the Class A misdemeanor case was dismissed on Oct. 2 by Magistrate Randy Coffey in Steuben Circuit Court on grounds that Indiana’s revenge porn law violated U.S. and Indiana constitutional rights to free speech. The university confirmed that Katz is still a student at Trine.
People wanting to watch a live stream of oral arguments of the case may do so by clicking a link that can be found at https://bit.ly/3yBnIZ0.
"The State charged Katz with Distribution of an Intimate Image, a crime defined in Indiana Code Section 35-45-4-8. Katz argued the charge must be dismissed because, among other reasons, the statute is unconstitutional under the Free Speech Clauses of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article 1, Section 9 of the Indiana Constitution. The Steuben Circuit Court granted Katz’s motion to dismiss. Although the court ruled that the State’s charging information adequately alleged an offense and that the court has jurisdiction over the case, it agreed with Katz that the statute violates both constitutions," said information made available from the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
While the case was handled by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office, the appeal was filed in November by the Attorney General's Office. Katz cross appealed, the court said.
“The General Assembly enacted Indiana’s nonconsensual pornography statute (in 2019) in order to help combat a pervasive type of invasion of privacy that harms Hoosier citizens in serious ways. These laws are common around the nation, but they are relatively new, and courts have not yet had much opportunity to consider legal arguments about them,” Stephen Creason, chief counsel in the Appeals Division of the Office of Attorney General, told KPC Media Group in November. “While prosecutors respect the trial judge’s ruling that finds the statute to violate the First Amendment, the Office of the Attorney General has appealed the ruling because constitutional questions like these are best resolved by the appellate courts.”
The incident, which was investigated by the Angola Police Department, is also the subject of a civil lawsuit filed in Steuben Circuit Court in which the woman depicted in the video alleges to have had her reputation damaged by distribution of the video. Unspecified damages are sought from Katz.
Coffey, who has since retired from the bench, used guidance from legal precedents set in Minnesota and Texas appeals cases.
Based on findings of the two out-of-state cases, Coffey ruled, “this Court finds that Indiana Code 35-45-4-8 is overbroad and unconstitutional. It violates the law of free speech as contained in the United States Constitution, Amendment 1. It violates right to the free interchange of thought and opinion and the right to speak, write, or print, freely, on any subject whatever as contained in Indiana Constitution, Article I, Section 9. It cannot stand.”
Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser, not directing his comments about the Katz case specifically, talked about the appeals process in November.
“If a case has been dismissed based on grounds that the statute as written by the Legislature is unconstitutional, it may be necessary to obtain guidance from the Indiana Court of Appeals,” Musser said. “Otherwise, my office is left in limbo as to the propriety of filing similar cases in the future. Published decisions from the Indiana Court of Appeals then become binding precedent on all Indiana trial courts.”
Musser also said, depending on the outcome of the appeal, it might be necessary for the Indiana Legislature to change the law, which has occurred in Texas.
On Tuesday, Musser said it was appropriate that the Supreme Court was hearing the case.
"I thinnk this is the right thing to do. This has to be reviewed," Musser said.
Specifically cited in the Minnesota and Texas appeals was a provision of the law that dealt with intent of the defendant and whether he knew or should have known that the person depicted in the image had given permission to disseminate it to others. That part of the law was considered vague. The Texas law was amended to say that a defendant violates the law if he or she intentionally distributed an image without the consent of the person depicted in it.
“The Indiana Statute is nearly identical to the original Texas statute and to the Minnesota Statute. The decisions of these courts are persuasive. This Court discerns of no reason why the logic contained in the Minnesota and Texas decisions would not apply to the Indiana Statute. Without other Indiana guidance, incumbent on this Court is the duty to accept the decisions of our sister courts, especially as the same may apply to the United States Constitution,” Coffey wrote. “Rather than repeating the language of the decisions Texas and Minnesota Courts, this Court adopts those decisions and their holdings for this cause.”
There's also a civil case in the matter, which has been filed by the alleged victim, also a student at Trine. The suit seeks unspecified damages.
In the civil case, the defendants will have a different hurdle to cross, which is a preponderance of the evidence, which differs from a criminal case.
The civil case alleges that Katz, by allegedly sharing the video, caused the woman in the video to be “exposed to public ridicule, and emotional trauma in (her) academic, public and private (life).”
Because the criminal case is on appeal, the civil suit has been stayed until the criminal case is decided.
Katz is being represented by Robert Helmer and Bryan Lewis, who served as his attorneys in the criminal case. The woman is represented by Allen Stout in the civil case.
