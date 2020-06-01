HAMILTON — Independence Day fireworks and celebration will be held in Hamilton.
Last week, the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce decided to forego the annual July 4 parade and fireworks due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus. A private business — Double H Farms, formerly Hog Hill — stepped in to host the fireworks.
Justin and Hester Stouder bought the property at 7100 S. S.R. 1, just north of town, last year. When the chamber voted to cautiously not sponsor public activities on July 4 — the first day for Indiana's final stage of Back on Track, a schedule created to reintroduce social events following a shutdown due to the virus — Hester Stouder said her family decided to offer an event.
"All of this pending Stage 5 re-opening stays on track," she said. Per state recommendations as set out at this time, on July 4, gatherings of 250 people will be permitted following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines. People with fragile health and those 65 years old and older are still urged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious. Face masks are recommended.
The 52-acre property will be set up for a festival; admission costs $5 per person with children 3 years old and under admitted for free.
Country music and party band Mason Dixon Line will perform.
"We will have food, music, corn hole and other family fun things to do," said Stouder. "There will be lots of volunteers and security to maintain everyone's safety and help with parking and traffic control."
Various community events have been held at the property over the years. It has been the site of the fireworks hosted by the chamber. This year, the fireworks will be privately funded, said Stouder.
A hundred VIP tickets are being sold. For details, email to hamiltondoublehfarms@gmail.com.
Another canceled Hamilton chamber event will be reinvented this year at Double H Farms: community wide garage sales.
"We are welcoming all types of booths to include crafts, homemade items, resale and of course garage sale items," said a post on the farm's Facebook page. "We plan to have concessions/food truck and restrooms available."
There are still some slots open for the June 12, 2-6 p.m., and June 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., sales. The days will follow current state guidelines for safety during the pandemic, said Stouder.
