HAMILTON — Rodney Snyder has been awarded Emergency Medical Service of the Year by the Fourth District of the American Legion.
Sponsored by the Franklin R. Fee Post #467, Hamilton, Snyder will now move onto the state level competition on July 13.
This award is presented annually by the American Legion.
District winners are invited to attend the Department Convention where they are recognized on a podium. Department winners are announced following the recognition.
Candidates must be full-time or volunteers affiliated with an EMS provider at the basic or advanced life support level within the state of Indiana.
Nominees are required to provide proof of their certification in the state to be eligible for the award. Membership in the American Legion is not required or considered in the selection process.
Posts and districts alike are able to nominate deserving individuals for not only this award but many others recognizing local heroes.
Snyder recently was presented his award by Fourth District Chairman Nick Nicholoff and Fourth District Commander John Custer.
The fourth district covers Wells, Adams, Allen, Noble, LaGrange, Steuben and Whitley counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.