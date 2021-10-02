Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.