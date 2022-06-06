FORT WAYNE — Four 2022 graduates from Trine University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program have accepted residencies — two in positions at Parkview Health and two at other university programs.
Alex Bond is serving in the Parkview Women’s Health Physical Therapy Residency and Sean Corcoran will complete a Parkview Sports Physical Therapy Residency with Parkview Athletic Rehabilitation. Noah Gaar will serve in a sports residency at Husson University and Select Physical Therapy in Bangor, Maine, and Alexis Neyman is a resident in the Thomas Jefferson University and Magee Rehabilitation Hospital Neurologic Residency program in Philadelphia.
Typically paid positions, residencies allow select graduates to gain focused experience and mentoring opportunities with patients and clinicians in a specific area, often across the continuum of care. Students who complete residencies are qualified to sit for certification exams in specialty fields.
“The Trine DPT program is excited that our graduates continue to pursue, and be selected for, residencies in a variety of specialties,” said Max Baumgartner, program director of Trine’s Department of Physical Therapy. “We take pride in educating students about the range of options through which they may serve their future patients. The students put in countless hours of hard work to earn these elite opportunities. We look forward to seeing them positively impact their patients and communities.”
Working with athletes, spinal cord injuries
Bond’s residency will last 13 months, and she will work with female athletes, children and adults, observing common surgeries in the pelvic health world.
She was drawn to her residency by the opportunity to improve confidence and quality of life for women and men treated by pelvic health specialists.
“The Parkview team has a reputation for providing excellent care to this population and providing education, which is what I want to learn to do,” she said.
Corcoran said he is interested in helping athletes recover from injuries and assisting them in the prevention of future injuries. During his residency, he will work exclusively with athletes alongside physicians, physician assistants and athletic trainers.
“Trine University’s physical therapy program played a huge role in my preparation to obtain this residency. They integrated information about residencies into their curriculum, which sparked my interest,” he said. “Once I decided I wanted to apply for a residency, the faculty was extremely helpful during the application process and in my preparation for interviews.”
Gaar said he has always enjoyed working with athletes and people who are highly motivated to play a sport or return to an activity. During his one-year residency, he will treat patients in the clinic, co-treat with his mentor and review techniques in the athletic training room and on the field.
“Having the opportunity to work with multiple NCAA institutions (D1 and D3) as well as local high schools provides a wide array of athletes to work with,” he said. “I am also interested on working in a different part of the country and being exposed to new sports such as field hockey.”
Neyman said she is excited to connect with Magee’s research foundation; the hospital’s spinal cord injury rehabilitation program is nationally recognized.
“Magee offers technology/equipment and a patient population size and complexity that I have not been able to experience during my clinicals,” she said. “This residency gives me access to a new group of perspectives, techniques and mentors that I’ll add to my growing skill set and professional network. I enjoy being able to work with patients whose diagnosis can affect them across the lifespan, forming long-term connections of trust and learning more about the unique and individualized ways our brains and nervous systems function.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.