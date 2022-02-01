ANGOLA — As we wait for the winter weather snow forecast through Thursday, Steuben County Emergency Management would like to remind residents and visitors of travel status levels, and winter weather safety reminders.
Steuben County uses the advisory/yellow, watch/orange and warning/red travel advisory system, said Randy Brown, Steuben County Emergency Management director.
“When a travel restriction is issued it is not taken lightly as it impacts all of us. If you have to drive during winter weather please plan ahead and leave plenty of time to get to where you’re going,” Brown said.
Here’s what they mean:
Warning
The highest level of local travel advisory means travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a “warning” local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:
• Refrain from all travel.
• Comply with necessary emergency measures.
• Cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans.
• Obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
Watch
This means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.
Advisory
The lowest level of local travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
Factors that influence changing the county travel status include but are not limited to emergency service providers’ (law enforcement, EMS and fire) ability to keep up with demand of service. National Weather Service area forecast expectations, current weather conditions and the county highway department’s ability to maintain roadways due to drifting, wind conditions, and snowfall rates are a few other factors.
If you must travel, plan ahead by doing the following:
• Let someone know where you’re going and what time to expect your arrival.
• Make sure you have a first aid kit and blanket.
• Keep an extra change of dry clothing in your vehicle.
• Keep a snow brush/ice scraper in your vehicle.
• Keep a small amount of sand or abrasives in the event you become stuck.
• Keep a spare working phone charger in your vehicle.
If you become stuck, call for help and stay with your vehicle until help arrives.
You can also find additional helpful tips by visiting ready.gov. For Indiana travel status updates, visit in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory.
