ANGOLA — A reserve officer with the Wolcottville Town Marshal’s Office lost his life in a motorcycle crash Sunday night southwest of Angola.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police troopers from the Fort Wayne Post responded to a reported single vehicle motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of South West Fox Lake Road, east of South Menges Road.
Arriving on scene, troopers located a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James C. “Curtis” Dameron, 42, Wolcottville, off road that had crashed into a utility pole. Dameron suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trooper Ben Walker’s preliminary investigation revealed that prior to the crash, Dameron had been traveling south on South West Fox Lake. For an unknown reason Dameron failed to negotiate a slight curve in the road. The motorcycle went down on its side and slid off the roadway. Dameron struck a guide wire prior to the motorcycle impacting a utility pole.
Dameron was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Excessive speed was not believed to be a factor, however alcohol use was suspected. Toxicology results are pending with the Steuben County Coroner’s office.
Dameron served as a reserve officer with the Wolcottville Town Marshal’s Office since 2012, but had been on an administrative leave status since July.
Walker was assisted at the scene by Trooper Dan Burkey, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Angola Police Department, Angola Fire Department, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Steuben County Coroner’s Office and Bill’s Professional Towing service.
The incident remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police and the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.