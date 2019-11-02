INDIANAPOLIS — None of the three bands from the four-county area advanced out of semi-state competition to make the state finals this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium.
DeKalb High School and East Noble High School were competing at the Pike High School semi-state in Class B. Angola High School competed at Decatur Central High School in Class C.
Advancing to state in Class B are Pendleton Heights, Grenfield-Central, Greenwood, Northview, Northside, Jasper, F.J. Reitz, Munster, Evansville Harrison and Evansville North.
Advancing to state in Class C are Western, Edgewood, Beech Grove, Vincennes Lincoln, Concordia Lutheran, John Glenn, Norwell, Mt. Vernon, Princeton and NorthWood.
