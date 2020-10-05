ANGOLA — A Hillsdale, Michigan woman was jailed early Sunday morning after nearly striking a police cruiser head-on while going the wrong way around the Public Square in Angola, said a news release from the Indiana State Police.
Hannah L. Gore, 40, was allegedly driving the wrong way around what locals call “the mound” at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
Indiana State Trooper Ben Walker had a suspect under arrest and was driving to Steuben County Jail, said the news release. Walker was driving north and Gore allegedly drove her car south in the wrong direction, causing Walker to take evasive action to avoid a collision.
Angola Police Sergeant Brandon Booth and Trooper Dan Burkey were close by, said the news release, and apprehended Gore on Washington Street near Maumee Street.
Gore reportedly tested almost twice the legal blood alcohol limit of .08. She was booked into Steuben County Jail under initial charges that included misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and driving infractions that include allegedly not having a valid license.
Formal charges have not yet been filed in the Steuben County courts. Gore posted $2,500 bail for her release from jail on Sunday.
