LAKE JAMES — The Steuben County Lakes Council invites area residents to share their concerns at its annual membership meeting on Saturday, Aug. 1.
The meeting starts at 8 a.m. at the Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat Center, 1880 W. C.R. 275N. This year's guest speaker will be Carl Vogelwede, certified airport biologist wildlife specialist with the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services.
A free pancake breakfast will be served. A short business meeting will be conducted.
Among this year's activities by the council has been continued water quality testing at lakes where pollution is a concern. E. coli testing is being done at drains going into Crooked and Hamilton lakes. Another site near Big Long Lake was added for the current round of E. coli testing, said Bill Schmidt of the SCLC. A sampling has been taken in all three locations and another will be done sometime this month.
The SCLC has been in existence for 48 years with a focus on protecting Steuben County's lakes and streams. It also strives to educate the public about water quality issues and provide educational programs to students. An annual scholarship is given to an area high school senior interested in pursuing a degree in civil and environmental engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.