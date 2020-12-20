Some area churches are celebrating Christmas virtually, offering livestreamed services, and others are gathering in person while following COVID-19 health and safety practices.
For the parish of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, there will be four days of celebrating the Mass of Christmas Day.
“Four days of Christmas? Not 12?” a parish blog rhetorically asks on its website.
The blog then goes on to provide a detailed description of Christmas worship options at St. Anthony’s and St. Paul’s Chapel at Clear Lake that are being offered in response to COVID-19.
They are among many churches in the region that are coming up with creative options to allow for Christmas worship during the pandemic.
Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, most non-liturgical events and activities at St. Anthony’s are suspended until Dec. 24.
“A brief survey suggests that many people hope to come to Mass at St. Anthony’s and at St. Paul’s Chapel this Christmas. How wonderful! Happy news!” the parish states. “Practical problem: we still have limited seating capacity. Therefore: We will continue to celebrate Christmas Mass during the weekend after Christmas, to give people more options and, hopefully, to spread things out a little.”
With nine Masses scheduled between St. Anthony’s in Angola and St. Paul’s Chapel at Clear Lake, parishioners can select from: Thursday, Mass of Christmas Eve at St. Anthony’s at 5 p.m., and Mass of Christmas Night at St. Paul’s Chapel at 8 p.m. and at St. Anthony’s at 10 p.m.; Friday, Mass of Christmas Morning at 9 a.m. at St. Paul’s Chapel and 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s; Saturday, Mass of Christmas Day at 5 p.m. at St. Anthony’s; and Dec. 27, Mass of Christmas Day at 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s and 9 a.m. at St. Paul’s Chapel.
According to the parish blog, a survey indicates that the three Masses on Christmas Eve will be the most crowded and suggests that those who are worried about crowds should consider coming to one of the other Christmas Masses. Parishioners are reminded that they are free to come to as many of the Masses they choose.
“We are hoping that attendance will spread itself out naturally so we never have to turn anybody away. Hopefully,” the church states.
Calvary Lutheran Church in Angola also will host Christmas services online only. A Christmas Eve service will be at 6 p.m., with a special prelude beginning at 5:45 p.m. A Christmas Day service will begin at 9 a.m. A link to join the services is posted on the church website, calvarylutheran.org.
The Auburn Church of the Nazarene is among those offering an online worship format.
“We ended up making the decision a couple of weeks ago to go online until Jan. 3,” said Pastor Doug Thomas. “We’ve had, probably within the last couple of months, six cases (of COVID-19) in the church.”
For the past three weeks, the church has conducted services online only. They can be viewed live and after the fact on the church’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Thomas said for the services, he and the praise team are the only people in the church sanctuary.
The church’s Sunday service airs live at 10 a.m. This year’s Christmas Eve service also will be conducted live online at 6 p.m.
“All services that we are doing you can see live or go back and watch as many times as you want,” Thomas said.
After initially going to online services at the outset of the pandemic, the church went back to in-person services as well as the online option in July. At that time, in-person worship was attended by about 70 people.
“We’ve taken so many precautionary measures — every-other-row seating, 6 feet apart, sanitizing through the HVAC system,” Thomas said.
Thomas said he generally is able to gauge the level of participation in online services, and this past week’s service logged 140 Facebook views and an additional 40 on the church’s YouTube channel.
“I’m encouraged by it,” Thomas said.
Auburn Presbyterian Church also will gather virtually using the Zoom and Facebook Live platforms. Christmas Eve service will be live at 7 p.m. and can be reached at facebook.com/Auburn-Presbyterian-Church-Indiana-882055001988066 or by going through the church’s website, auburnpc.org.
Lakewood Park Baptist Church, south of Auburn, will offer both in-person worship as well as a virtual worship option on Facebook Live on Christmas Eve. The candlelight service will begin at 5 p.m. Similarly, New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo will offer in-person and livestreamed Christmas Eve services at 4 and 5 p.m.
St. Andrew’s Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Auburn reopened for in-person worship on Mother’s Day and has continued to offer in-person services as well as streaming to Facebook Live, said Pastor Adam Reasner.
While in-person services have been taking place, Reasner said, the church has implemented measures including requiring masks to be worn, social distancing, seating in every other row and extensive cleaning. He also encourages anyone who may be compromised or who has concerns not to attend in-person worship.
The church has added extra services for its Christmas worship, gathering at 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. today and at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. Adding the extra services will allow for smaller gatherings at one time, Reasner explained. In addition, the church has plenty of overflow space if necessary, he added.
Similarly, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn has added a 7 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass, in between the 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Masses, said Father Timothy Wrozek. A Christmas Day morning Mass also will take place at 9 a.m.
A seating chart has been drawn to reflect spacing and social distancing, and parishioners are asked to fill in the spots where they would like to be seated. If the chart for a particular service is full, parishioners must select a different Mass, Wrozek explained.
Anyone who wishes to attend a Mass also may call the church office to have their names placed on a pew. They will be shown to their seats by an usher on arrival at the service, Wrozek explained.
In light of COVID-19, the church will not be able to include a portion of the service where costumed children would come together to form a tableau while the Christmas story was being read.
Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville will conduct Christmas Eve worship online. The service will be released on the church’s website, trinitychurchum.org, and on Facebook.
Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive test results, Trinity UMC suspended in-person worship services as of Nov. 22 and will review the decision of whether to return to gather in person or continue online worship, the Rev. Rev. Steve McPeek said in an online message.
First Christian Church in Kendallville will host an in-person service on Christmas Eve beginning at 5 p.m., as well as posting the service online at firstchristiankendallville.org, said church life coordinator Travis Hostetler.
Hostetler said the the church has been able to resume in-person worship during the pandemic due to the size of the facility and the ability to spread out.
Other measures include offering a sanitation station with masks and sanitizer, requiring people to wear masks when they enter and leave the church and suspending other activities such as coffee fellowship. Hostetler said those attending in person with immediate family members may remove masks during worship, and spacing from others is observed.
“We’ve been very blessed,” Hostetler said, noting in-person attendance has averaged around 100 people.
