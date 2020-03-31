ANGOLA — Property tax bills are on their way to your mailbox soon.
Steuben County Treasurer Missy Bixler said the bills would be going out today.
And she noted that there’s a new option for paying, via e-check, which only costs $1.
There are a number of question marks with the spring installment due to COVID-19. Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency order has provided a 60-day grace period from penalties if people don’t pay by the May 11 deadline. So, in order to avoid a 10% penalty property taxes for the spring installment at minimum must now be paid by July 10.
However, Bixler is hoping people go ahead and pay their taxes on time if they are able because government relies on the funding.
“We would prefer that they pay (on time) because we have taxing units that are counting on the money,” Bixler said.
The exemption is not allowed for mortgage companies that pay for property owners because technically the funds have been collected as part of a monthly payment.
With the Steuben Community Center closed to public traffic, paying in person is not an option, though it might be come May. In the meantime, people can pay their taxes by mail, at local banks, by phone online by credit or debit card or through the new drop box that has been installed near the entrance of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St. People can access the box from the convenience of their vehicles and drive on.
Three local banks will accept tax bills, which must be put in an envelope. With banking lobbies closed due to COVID-19, people must drop off their bills at the drive-through window.
Banks accepting tax payments include Farmers State Bank, Farmer’s and Merchants State Bank and First Federal Savings Bank of Angola.
If people pay by credit card or debit card, they are charged a 2.5% fee. To pay online, visit co.steuben.in.us.
To pay by phone, call 866-480-8552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.