ANGOLA — The Steuben County Farmers Market is celebrating 20 years with the start of the new season on Saturday.
The Steuben County Farmers Market kicks off this Saturday at 317 S. Wayne St., running from 8 a.m. to noon.
The open-air market will remain open every Saturday this season through October.
“We are there rain or shine,” said Steuben County Farmers Market Manager Colleen Holman.
The Farmers Market only offers, “homegrown or handmade products,” said Holman.
The Steuben County Farmers Market has everything including fruits, vegetables, desserts, honey, both indoor and outdoor plants, flowers, quilts, rugs, woodworking, paintings, candles, pet treats and so much more.
“We are not a flea market,” said Holman.
“Twenty years ago we were basically just a vegetable farmers market,” said Karen Dalrymple, Steuben County Farmers Market vendor and 20-year veteran.
Karen and her husband Terry assist Collen and her husband Ralph with managing the market.
Holman and Dalrymple noted the success of 20 years is thanks to the community for not giving up on them.
The market is celebrating 20 years with a cookbook of recipes and tips from the vendors over the last two decades.
Shopping at the Farmers Market is free and beyond the various goods, offers a social outing, too.
This year the market added 10 new vendors bringing the total to 50.
Holman said the Steuben County Farmers Market has quite a few new bakers this year as well as handmade jewelry vendors.
“The season’s first vegetables are overflowing with flavor! Imagine fresh off the vine cucumbers, lettuce and peppers as well as juicy tomatoes, all grown locally and ready to nourish your family,” states the Steuben County Farmer’s Market website.
A mid-week version of the Farmers Market is open Wednesdays from July-October at Monument Plaza, 101 N. Gilmore St., from 8 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.