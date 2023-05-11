The YMCA of Steuben County is excited to announce Tammy Bowen as their new chief operating officer.
Tammy joined the YMCA of Steuben County in 2020 as the Membership Director where she has been instrumental in facilitating operational changes, staff development, and membership growth.
“I am thrilled to have Bowen lead the operations of the YMCA and provide the continued support to our staff during this time of growth,” said Sarah Funkhouser, CEO, YMCA of Steuben County. "Tammy is known to live out the core values of the YMCA through her caring, honest and respectful way in which she works and serves our community every day."
Prior to coming to the YMCA of Steuben County, Bowen earned her bachelor’s degree in finance and her master’s degree in college student personnel from Western Illinois University. She spent 21 years in higher education where she helped thousands of students as they navigated their way through their college and life experiences.
Additionally, she worked for the American Red Cross as a disaster program manager, helping staff and volunteers assist those that were adversely affected by disasters.
Throughout her career, no matter her role, Bowen has always led with her heart and cared for those she has served and helped along the way.
Tammy has been married to her husband Steve for the past 28 years and they have two children, Kylie and Brenden.
She enjoys traveling, riding her bike, being in her garden, anything Disney and spending time with family and friends.
Over the last 23 years we have expanded to serve over 4,500 members, including over 1,500 children. The mission of the YMCA is: “To put Christian principles into practice in programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.”
For more information please call 668-3607 or visit ymcasteuben.org.
