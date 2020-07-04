They are peace keepers.
However, the men and women of law enforcement today aren’t just responsible for stepping in when someone steps over the bounds of legal behavior and peace needs restored.
They are tasked with settling neighborhood disputes. They are marriage counselors and social workers. In a growing, disturbing trend, they must have the knowledge of a mental health provider.
And they are willing to step into harm’s way, every time they strap on their service weapon and don their body armor, to step between criminals and the public they serve.
“In my time as an officer, more than 23 years, officers have been asked to do increasingly more,” Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said. “Officers need to be well-versed in criminal and traffic law, of course, but that is not all.
“Officers are called to assist in medical emergencies, mental health emergencies and be able to intelligently answer questions concerning civil law. Officers must be proficient in recognizing, testing and safely handling illegal drugs, prescription medications and in some cases, making safe areas where illegal drugs were manufactured.
“Officers need to be able to calm and sort out domestic disputes, child custody disputes and work to help resolve these situations,” Waters said.
And officers must do all this in an environment — at least nationally — where their profession seems to be under constant attack, where there are calls to defund departments, shifting some funding to other response agencies.
In northeastern Indiana, police chief and sheriffs said they enjoy great support from the community.
“We are fortunate to be in the community we work in,” Auburn Police Chief Martin McCoy said. “The city of Auburn — we are fortunate.”
‘Defunding’ and mental healthNationally, there is an effort to “defund the police,” which would involve shifting money from law enforcement to social services agencies. These agencies, some argue, could better deal with people who have mental health issues.
McCoy takes issue with that.
Officers routinely deal with people who have mental health issues, he said, and because there are always police on duty they can be to such scenes more quickly.
Recent changes to police training requirements to include mental health applications has improved officers’ ability to deal with such subjects 100%, McCoy said.
While national critics cite the violence that sometimes ends with such encounters, McCoy said the last thing an officer wants to do is get into a physical confrontation.
The first goal is to deescalate the situation, which normally involves contacting family or people the subject is familiar with.
Mental health professionals are not normally equipped to handle people whose issues turn them violent.
Replacing some police with mental health workers may not be realistic in smaller communities, but augmenting the police response with someone who deals with such issues on a day-to-day basis could be a help, according to some law enforcement professionals.
Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson said it “would be wonderful if we had mental health response teams with facilities in our county that could help. So many times, we’re called to assist a parent with a child or a person who is obviously mentally ill and needs that type of care.
“The precautions we use with mentally ill patients are limited to the fact that we as law enforcement have very few tools to deal with a mentally ill person as they really should and need to be dealt with.”
“There are numerous types of calls that could be handled by differently trained specialists,” Butler Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said. “However, police would still have to respond due to the volatile situations that come with these types of calls. If a mental health person was to go and deal with the mental health issues and we would just go for security, I would be all for it.”
“I would not consider placing someone untrained in dealing with dangerous situations in a position to deal with a dangerous situation,” DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep said. “We do rely heavily on our mental health professions to partner in helping clients get the help they need.”
That train of thought is the same once these people are incarcerated, which can happen if they commit a crime such as battering a police officer who has arrived to de-escalate a situation.
“There are too many inmates with mental health problems in our jails that should be in a facility where they could get the proper care and help they need,” LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos said. “What makes this non-realistic is the lack of federal and state funding for facilities that would be required.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.