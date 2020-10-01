ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Wednesday and Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Adriana Acevedo, 39, of the 4000 block of U.S. 20, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Alec M. Gorman, 28, of the 100 block of Lane 890B Snow Lake, Fremont, arrested at C.R. 400N and Orland Road on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Austin J. Mentz, 27, of the 14000 block of Grange Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested in the 1000 block of West Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
