ANGOLA — Small portions of LaGrange and Steuben Counties in Indiana and parts of neighboring counties in Michigan and Ohio could be in line for some lake effect snow in the coming days, AccuWeather is reporting.
Until recently, it’s been a relatively warm but wet autumn across the Great Lakes so far. However, it looks as though Mother Nature wants to quickly turn the page right into winter, AccuWeather is predicting. AccuWeather produces weather content for KPC Media Group.
Persistent shots of cold Canadian air into next week will trigger rounds of lake-effect snow — including the potential for the heaviest round of the season yet.
As cold air pours over the relatively warm Great Lakes, a perfect recipe for accumulating snow is in store across the typical lake-effect snow belts.
“Subtle changes in the wind direction at various levels of the atmosphere, dictated by the positioning of high and low pressure areas surrounding the Great Lakes, play a significant role in determining where the heaviest snow hits,” Brian Wimer, AccuWeather winter weather expert, said.
“Many times, these specifics are difficult to pin down more than a few days out,” Wimer added.
The first shot of cold air will follow a storm system sliding through the northeast Thursday into Friday, and it will set off a brief round of lake-effect snow. Another reinforcing shot of punishing cold air early next week will likely bring the most significant lake-effect snow event of the season so far across the Great Lakes.
This first shot of lake-effect snow will be relatively short-lived with mainly minor accumulations.
Still, some heavier snow squalls bringing quickly accumulating snow and visibility quickly dropping to near-zero will create some travel headaches across the Great Lakes for a time tonight into Friday morning.
A strong area of high pressure will quickly build in by later Friday, effectively squashing the lake-effect snow machine.
Another quick-hitting system will move across the region Saturday into Sunday, bringing a generally light snowfall to the Great Lakes. Impacts beyond this initial system will continue as Arctic air sinks south over the lakes for the start of next week.
As this Arctic air presses across the region next week, a more extended period of lake-effect snow will ensue, and snow will begin to pile up again across the snow belts. Communities typically favored to get snow during northwest winds, located to the south and east of the lakes, will bear the brunt of snowfall accumulations during both events.
By the middle of next week, double-digit totals solely from lake-effect snow are not out of the question where the most persistent bands set up.
The exact orientation of the snow bands, and therefore the specifics of exactly where the heaviest snow will fall early next week, are not yet set in stone.
Regardless, hazardous travel weather is expected to plague the Great Lakes over the next several days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.