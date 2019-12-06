The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge No. 180, based in Angola, extended a holiday outreach to county elementary schools this year.
Lodge members wanted to do something to help the children of the community, said Ray Johnson, and came up with the idea to give each elementary school in the county $500.
"I feel after talking with the principals that there are students in need that slip through the cracks," said Johnson.
Donations were given to Fremont, Prairie Heights, Hamilton, Carlin Park, Hendry Park and Pleasant Lake elementary schools. The donation was geared toward hats, gloves and scarves.
Carlin Park Principal John Curtis said the Odd Fellows' generosity made him feel "amazingly warm" and extolled the group's desire to help those less fortunate.
The Odd Fellows meet in a lodge on John Street that was purchased last year by the Angola Parks and Recreation Department to provide enhanced programming and opportunities to city residents. At the time of the sale, the Odd Fellows said their goal is to reinvest the money from the sale back into the community as long as the group is active in the area.
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows is a non-political and non-sectarian international group for men founded in 1819 by Thomas Wildey in Baltimore, Maryland. As an organization, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows aims to provide a framework that promotes personal and social development. Lodge degrees and activities aim to improve and elevate every person to a higher, nobler plane; to extend sympathy and aid to those in need, making their burdens lighter, relieving the darkness of despair; to war against vice in every form, and to be a great moral power and influence for the good of humanity, says the Wikipedia site for the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.