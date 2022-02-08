ANGOLA — Steuben County’s newest surveyor, Alexander Steele, was shot down by the Steuben County Council when he requested a hike in pay on Tuesday.
Steele asked that his pay be adjusted to what was originally budgeted when then-Surveyor Mike Ruff got the pay increased as part of this year’s budget.
When Council President Rick Shipe made a motion to increase Steele’s pay by $14,000 to $59,000, it died for a lack of a second. A wage of $59,000 is comparable to other elected department heads.
When Councilman Dan Caruso asked if he would be OK with half of the proposed raise, Steele said, “That would be a pretty hard pill to swallow.”
Prior to the close of the meeting, Shipe said the county has been working hard to attract younger talent, but the move by the Council on Tuesday sent the wrong message.
It appeared that many of the council members were not willing to pay Steele beyond the base he was hired in at because he is not seeking election to the post this year.
In essence, by not filing for election, Steele is guaranteeing that he will be done as surveyor come Jan. 1, 2023.
“I’m disappointed you didn’t refile,” Councilman Tony Isa said.
Earlier, when asked why he didn’t file for election before the Friday deadline, Steele said he wanted to see how things were going to work out before making the commitment. After this year — unless the next surveyor quits — it won’t be possible for Steele to run for the office again until 2026.
Steele was selected by a Steuben County Republican Party caucus in December to fill the vacancy created when Ruff resigned.
Former Steuben County Surveyor Donald Mason, Angola, who was in office in the early 1980s, has filed on the Democratic ticket for the office. Filing on the Republican ticket was James Slabaugh, rural Angola.
Council members confirmed with Steele that he knew what the pay was coming in.
“This is an unprecedented approach and an insulting approach,” Caruso said.
Also during budget writing last year, the council approved hiring a chief deputy for the office at $45,000. The pay approved last year for the surveyor — $67,500 — was for an individual who was a professional engineer, which Steele is close to but has not achieved.
With Steele making $45,000, he complained that there was very little difference between the surveyor and the deputy. He said he has not been actively pursuing hiring a second person to do field work.
“I wasn’t going to push it if I wasn’t going to get a raise,” he said.
Shipe went to bat for Steele, saying he has made great progress in the short time he’s been on the job and he has the support of the staff.
“The request for the additional $14,000, I don’t see that as unreasonable,” Shipe said.
Other council members said they had heard positive information about Steele, but were not committed to investing in a one-and-done surveyor.
