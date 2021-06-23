ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council approved $15,000 for Turning Point Homeless Shelter at Monday night’s meeting, a 25% increase from its usual $12,000 donation.
Shannon Thomas, Turning Point Executive Director, had originally requested $17,000 due to overall cost increases and donation decreases during the pandemic.
“Our budget is going up, but we’re helping a lot more people,” Thomas said.
Turning Point is a not-for-profit agency that seeks to provide temporary emergency shelter for transients and the homeless of Steuben County.
Approved residents typically stay five to six months before moving out. Turning Point often tries to get residents into Angola housing after they leave the facility, but the housing market status and other factors can create obstacles.
The facility was unable to house as many people last year due to the pandemic but have been back on track this year. Duane Hulbert, a resident taken in during the pandemic, spoke at the meeting about Turning Point’s efforts.
“If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know where I’d be,” he said.
Hulbert lost his job and living arrangements during the pandemic and had difficulties finding new ones before joining Turning Point.
While sympathetic, the council was curious about some of Turning Point’s services.
“Now that you’re really doing treatments and interventions, do you think it’s a duplication of services with programs like Women in Transition or Four County Vocational?” asked council member Kathy Armstrong.
“We’re not a recovery house,” Thomas replied. “Yes, it does run hand in hand sometimes because homeless and drug issues do run hand in hand, but I don’t think we’re duplicating services because of this.”
Along with Turning Point’s funding approval, the council also commemorated the evening as Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell’s final meeting.
Twitchell retires June 30 and will pass her station onto incoming Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert.
“Deb, from the council, thank you for your many, many years of wise wisdom, fantastic bookkeeping, and dedication to the city,” said council member Dave Martin.
Everyone at the meeting applauded her service and wished her well.
“Every department head and every employee in this city, past and present, that you’ve dealt with, you’ve touched in a way that most of them don’t understand,” Mayor Richard Hickman said. “We will never be able to thank you enough for everything you’ve done for everyone in this city. Enjoy your retirement.”
