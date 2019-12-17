ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees approved the 2020-21 calendar at Tuesday night's meeting at Angola High School.
The first student day will be Aug. 13.
Superintendent Brent Wilson said it is a "typical" school year calendar. The biggest change is that in the fall of 2020, students will start on a Thursday instead of a Wednesday.
There are week-long fall and spring breaks and two weeks for the Christmas holiday.
The last day is scheduled for May 28, 2021 with graduation on June 6, 2021. Five extra days are built into the schedule between the end of classes and graduation in case make-up days are needed.
MSD now does e-learning on days when buses do not run due to inclement weather, which cuts down on the number of snow days that need to be made up at the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.