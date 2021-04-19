ANGOLA — Snow? Really?
After days of unseasonably warm temperatures earlier this month — warm enough to draw skiers out on the lakes — it will be time to break out the winter jackets and possibly snow blowers as a spring snowstorm might be headed toward northeast Indiana.
Rain and possibly some snow is in the forecast today before a storm that could bring 2 to 4 inches of heavy snow could be coming tonight, the National Weather Service Northern Indiana is predicting. This is almost a repeat of a year ago on April 17, 2020, when 3 inches of wet, heavy snow was recorded in Angola.
Officials with street and highway departments across the area where the chance of snow is 90% are returning plows to trucks.
“At the (Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport) we’re transitioning from snow removal — which sounds like that may have been a mistake when you look at the weather — to grounds keeping. Let’s hope that weather forecast is a wrong,” said Randy Strebig, president of the Board of Aviation Commissioners.
Derick Iddings, Steuben County Highway Department superintendent, told the Steuben County Board of commissioners his crews were putting plows back on trucks on Monday.
At the Angola Street Department, crews were scheduled to pick up yard waste debris people had been placing at the curbside. Because too many branches and the like ended up in streets, that work continued as scheduled on Monday so crews would not have to be plowing yard waste when the snow arrived. Plows would be reinstalled today, said Nancy Rust of the Street Department.
Meteorologists are tracking a potent cold front that was to progress eastward today, AccuWeather was reporting.
This cold air across the center of the country early in the week will set the stage for a narrow swath of snow to continue to stretch across the Midwest to the Great Lakes from today through Wednesday.
Snow is forecast to spread across portions of Illinois, Indiana and southern Michigan this afternoon and then part of Ohio during tonight, AccuWeather said.
The bulk of the snow in northeast Indiana is expected to fall overnight today, the National Weather Service said.
In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for tonight and Wednesday night. Temperatures in the low- to mid-20s are expected, which could kill tender plants and cause freezing problems for any exposed water lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.