FREMONT — Firefighters give so much through their lifesaving efforts yet they still find other ways to give to their communities.
Last month, Fremont Elementary School was a grateful recipient of such giving by Fremont Fire Department Firefighters.
Just in time for the 2021-22 school year, the elementary school received 15 backpacks filled with various school supplies to benefit students in need.
Fremont firefighters volunteered to join the Montgomery Fire Department at its annual Kidz2Kidz Day event in Montgomery, Michigan.
With 15 backpacks remaining out of the 600 that were given away to local children during the event’s backpack giveaway, Fire Chief Eric Hufnagle said, “even though it wasn’t our community event, some of the guys brought back the left over backpacks full of school supplies to put them to good use in Fremont.”
At the Kidz Day event, Fremont firefighters volunteered to spray down the Kidz2Kidz slip and slide.
