ANGOLA — A Steuben County resident who for weeks was rumored to be running for the Republican nomination for the 3rd District seat in Congress has started his path on the campaign trail, though he has yet to make an official declaration.
Grant Bucher, who is a project manager with Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, was marching with a sizeable crowd of supporters in Angola’s Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday.
Bucher, who resides at Snow Lake, is Weigand’s project manager overseeing construction of the new $26 million judicial center being built by Steuben County.
On his website, bucherforus.com, Bucher describes himself as a non-politician running for political office.
“As an engineer by education and a builder by trade, my duty is to unite a diverse group of people with differing interests around a single purpose: To build our client’s vision with integrity, quality, on time, and on budget. With a track record of doing what I say I’m going to do, I have built a reputation that provides confidence in my ability to deliver on commitments time after time,” Bucher’s website says.
On Monday Bucher was seen in downtown Angola meeting with Republican Party officials — LaGrange County Chair Pat Brown and Steuben County Chair Rick Michael — as he embarks on joining an already crowded field for the nomination to replace four-term Rep. Jim Banks on the GOP ticket. Banks is seeking the Republican nomination to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor. There are now eight announced candidates for the 3rd District and there’s talk of another joining the fray.
Bucher is a native of northeast Indiana, having grown up in Wells County. He recently moved back to Indiana from Michigan, taking up residence on Snow Lake’s north side with his wife, Melinda, and two sons, Grayson and Gentry.
While many have said that the competition for the Republican nomination might end up being a race to the bottom, with candidates trying to out-conservative one another, Bucher’s website doesn’t hit on any of the hot-button issues.
“Leveraging my experience in construction and subordination to God, I would be honored to be your voice in the United States House of Representatives and will do what I say I’m going to do: Remain steadfast in Truth, Accountability, and Freedom while working alongside others to build up this nation that we love,” his website said.
Bucher has yet to file paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission.
