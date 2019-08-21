PLEASANT LAKE — There’s a new little library in Steuben County, nestled in the heart of one of its first tourist towns.
Mark Creasy, the son of Carolyn Powers of Pleasant Lake, created the weatherproof box at a makerspace in Chicago.
Little Free Libraries have popped up all over the nation and Pleasant Lake’s has its own unique touch. It is modeled after the historic train depot, which remains as a landmark in the village.
Also known as the New York Central Railroad Depot, it was built in 1882 by the Lake Shore and Michigan Southern Railway. It is a one-story, rectangular, Gothic Revival style frame building. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001.
The new little library is a scale model of the Pleasant Lake Depot and is located in front of the Pleasant Lake Museum on Main Street. The museum is currently under construction, overseen by the nonprofit Pleasant Lake Historical Society. People were able to tour the museum building, constructed in 1949 as a doctor’s office and most recently used as a diner, during Pleasant Lake Days this month.
Now, near the entrance to the museum, there is a new feature. The little library is a tribute to the vision of Todd Bol of Hudson, Wisconsin, who erected the first little free library in front of his house in 2009. It was opened to anyone who wanted to take a book or donate a book and was made to look like a one-room schoolhouse.
Creasy used the depot as his inspiration, in keeping with Pleasant Lake’s roots.
“It was designed in virtual reality,” said Creasy, who visits his mother, Carolyn, and stepfather Elten Powers frequently. “Little free library has the same spirit as makerspaces do, and I enjoy trying to grow makerspaces in Chicago.”
Makerspaces have been established in Metropolitan School District of Steuben County elementary schools, providing the tools and materials for children to invent.
Creasy likes the idea of “making community resources available to everyone and assuming a sense of stewardship in the process.”
Today, Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization with more than 90,000 libraries in 91 countries. Pleasant Lake’s is identified on the web site at littlefreelibrary.org along with the little library at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, and the little library erected in 2014 at the Lake George Conservancy office, just over the state line at 1042 S. Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan. There are numerous other Little Free Libraries in Steuben County that just aren’t listed on the website.
