ANGOLA — Mayor Richard Hickman’s State of the City address on Monday focused on positive growth for Angola that he promises to be sustainable into the future.
He presented the address during a meeting of the Angola Common Council.
“Twenty-nineteen was a good year for our community,” Hickman said to start the address. “Many projects were started and completed. We are once again in great financial shape.”
As of Dec. 31, the city had a total of $18,368,720.33 in cash and investments and earned $305,603.46 in interest.
Looking back at 2019
City departments each reported positive happenings that Hickman included in the address.
“Scott Lehman reports from the building department that although new construction permits were down by 14 from this year we still had 36 new single-family permits, six new multi-family permits, seven single-family permits and four new commercial permits bringing new construction costs to $17,613,946,” Hickman said. “Angola is growing at a nice pace that is sustainable for our future. But, we need to grow more.”
The parks department, he said, continues to grow with the addition of programs, more acreage and acquiring the old Odd Fellows lodge.
The parks also saw a total of 163 children participating in summer recreation programs. The average attendance per day was 82, with a single-day high for a tennis program at 113.
“Our Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis is doing a great job of working with our newly formed Mayor’s Arts Council expanding the arts in our community as well as working with our Downtown Angola Coalition in bringing new events to our downtown,” Hickman said, continuing his address.
By the end of 2019, Angola saw eight sculptures installed downtown and more than $20,000 in local and regional arts-related funding.
In 2019, the economic development and planning department worked to promote economic development to include residential, business and industry through effective facilitation of tax breaks for growth and retention in Angola, said Hickman.
“This department also created a downtown economic development target area to assist property owners with their renovations and revitalization of their buildings,” he said. “This has been quite successful and we hope to expand this program.”
Angola also received several designations in 2019, including being recognized as a top micropolitan community in terms of economic development and third place in the USA Today small city historic downtown designation contest.
On the down side, Angola averages 15 attempts per month of outside forces maliciously trying to get into the computer systems.
“These could be attempted hacking, ransom threats or other related activity such as port scans on our firewall looking for gaps in security,” he said. “Almost all the attacks originate from the U.S., Russia and China.”
Per month, an average of 50 malicious or virus events are deleted on city computers.
“These are the reasons we spend so much for protection of computers and software,” he said.
Last year also saw improvements to streets and parks with construction projects, such as Carlin Drive and the start of the now almost complete pavilion at Fireman’s Park.
Water and wastewater, Hickman said, also did a number of maintenance projects that kept the staffs busy all year.
Looking ahead for 2020
Contractors and developers, he said, have already been contacting the city for projects they’re considering in Angola.
“These projects include business expansion, new residential development, new apartment complexes and at least one building expansion at Trine University,” he said.
The corridor of Interstate 69 and U.S. Highway 20 is also going to be a focus for 2020, making that area more attractive for people coming into the city.
“We are also going to be working on getting businesses started at our new Innovation Park,” he said. “We have been receiving quite a bit of interest in this area but haven’t had the opportunity to work directly with a company to build that first building.”
Public safety will also have a large focus this year.
There have been recommendations on equipment, personnel and partnerships with other surrounding townships for the fire department, but before things can be pursued too far, the hiring of a new fire chief needs to happen.
Hickman said interviews for that have started.
“It is extremely important that we hire the right person to lead this department,” he said. “It is important that whoever we hire can help take our department to the next level in emergency response but also in helping to lead us in the direction we need to go in equipment replacement, firehouse location and working with our neighboring townships for future emergency response protection.”
Work is happening with the Mayor’s Youth Council to formulate ideas on how to attract young people to stay here or come back to the area.
Hickman also believes work needs to continue with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Trine University to broaden health care. The hospital provides in the community and health programs that Trine is providing and developing.
“We need to be involved in the conversation about broadening the childcare so desperately needed by the workforce in our county,” he said. “There are approximately 700 jobs available in Steuben County. Many of these could be filled by moms and dads who are now staying at home to take care of their children. If we had more childcare available, and that includes affordable childcare, it would help families and businesses alike.”
School enrollment has been reported down, Hickman said, and that has to do with today’s young families choosing not to have children or having them later in life.
“In many cases this same group of young adults are also choosing not to own homes but instead are starting out by renting apartments,” he said. “They are choosing not to take on that kind of debt early in their lives.”
Many cases, he said, we also see those people looking for smaller homes with smaller yards to care for.
“In talking with our city planner and local developers we are hearing that the cost of infrastructure is causing big increases in the cost of lots,” he said. “It may be time for us to start looking at what we can do to help lower some of these costs so that it will be more enticing for developers and contractors to start building more residential developments and young families to start buying homes again.”
Some of the ideas he presented included making residential development into tax increment financing districts to help pay for some of the infrastructure, tax abatements on new homes or narrowing streets to hold some cost down.
“I understand these may be some ideas you are not real excited about, but things change,” Hickman said. “And sometimes we need to make changes to serve the future of our city.”
