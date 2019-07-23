Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Stephani J. Hartley, 20, of the 3000 block of South Golden Lake Road, arrested on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Johnny E. Kendrick, 35, of the 600 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, arrested at home on a felony charge of intimidation and a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Brian W. McBride, 63, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 600 block of Williams Street on a felony charge of residential entry and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• Justin T. Newland, 24, homeless, arrested in the 600 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.
• Alyssa M. Onofrietti, 21, of the 200 block of South C.R. 350E, arrested in the 300 block of North S.R. 127 on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Clayton R. Ostrander, 26, of the 1000 block of Nicholas Trail, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Erin N. Peet, 34, of the 500 block of North Easton Street, arrested in the 300 block of West Lane 585 Lake James on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
• Cheryl J. Reynolds, 52, of the 1000 block of Ketner Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, arrested in the 6000 block of West C.R. 490N on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
• Robert E. Schlegel, 22, of the 300 block of Hampstead Court, Noblesville, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Vincente A. Valdez, 52, of the 1000 block of Katmeer, Toledo, Ohio, arrested in the 6000 block of West C.R. 490N on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Ryan S. Weikel, 42, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 500W, arrested on Nevada Mills Road at C.R. 500W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
