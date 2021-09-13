Dozens of families attended the free event which included a hot dog picnic dinner on the school lawn, which provided a very festive atmosphere. The bounce houses, below, were a big hit among Fremont Community School students and families at the district’s tailgate party Friday. The free event, postponed from last month, was hosted by the Parent Teacher Organization and held at Fremont Middle School before the varsity football game at Fremont High School.
