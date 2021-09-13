Dozens of families attended the free event which included a hot dog picnic dinner on the school lawn, which provided a very festive atmosphere. The bounce houses, below, were a big hit among Fremont Community School students and families at the district’s tailgate party Friday. The free event, postponed from last month, was hosted by the Parent Teacher Organization and held at Fremont Middle School before the varsity football game at Fremont High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.