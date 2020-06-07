DeKalb County is leading local counties in response rates to the 2020 census, according to census.gov.
The latest statistics show DeKalb County with a self-response rate of 70.7%, slightly surpassing its 70.6% rate in the 2010 count. DeKalb is among 18 Indiana counties responding at a rate of 70% or higher.
Rates for other local counties are 66.5% in LaGrange, 65.8% in Noble and 52.2% in Steuben. All are running slightly behind their 2010 rates.
Three of the local counties are ahead of Indiana’s statewide response rate of 65.4%.
DeKalb County’s two largest cities, Auburn and Garrett, are leading the pack among the region’s largest cities.
At 72.5%, Auburn holds the lead over local cities and is approaching its 2010 rate of 74.8%.
With a self-response rate of 70.9%, Garrett has precisely matched its 2010 mark.
The town of LaGrange is responding at a 65.5% rate this year, exceeding its 2010 rate of 64.8%. Other local cities are running behind their rates of 10 years ago.
From Aug. 11 through Oct.31, census takers will conduct interviews at homes that have not self-responded to the 2020 Census to make sure everyone is counted.
In mid-April, the Census Bureau mailed paper questionnaires to homes that had not yet responded online or by phone.
Residents who received paper forms still can respond online at my2020census.gov.
The quickest way to respond to the 2020 Census is online with a home’s Census ID, which easily links the response with the address. However, a person can respond without a Census ID and still be linked with the person’s address.
The ID can be found on a letter or questionnaire mailed from the Census Bureau earlier this year.
People who have not received anything from the Census Bureau or misplaced the mailing still can respond online without a Census ID. Visit the online form and select “Start Questionnaire.” Below the ID field, choose the link that says, “If you do not have a Census ID, click here.”
The 2020 Census aims to count every person living in the United States as of April 1.
The count is mandated by the Constitution to occur every 10 years. The results help determine the number of seats each state gets in the House of Representatives. They also influence decisions about how hundreds of billions of dollars are allocated each year to local communities for schools, health care, roads and bridges, and emergency response.
