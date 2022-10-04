PLEASANT LAKE — One person has died in a fire that broke out in a rural Pleasant Lake home on Monday night.
The State Fire Marshal’s office is reporting that one person, whose name was not released, perished in the fire of unknown origin on Monday.
Steuben Township Fire Chief John Stalf said the fire broke out at about 7 p.m. The property owner listed on the Steuben County GIS site was Mary Kay and Dennis Ramsey, located in the 5700 block of South Meridian Road.
When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. All that remains of the house is its frame. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from reaching a garage at the structure.
“It was fully engulfed when we arrived at the scene,” Stalf said. “We stopped it at the garage.”
The only person in the home died, as did possibly four dogs, Stalf said.
“It’s still under investigation,” Stalf said.
Steve Jones of the State Fire Marshal’s Office said the same, adding, “Everything’s still preliminary and still under investigation.”
The cause of the fire is undetermined as of Tuesday afternoon, Jones said.
Stalf said it took 12 fire departments from the area to battle the blaze at the home that was described as a wood-frame farm house.
