Thursday, April 16
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, April 20
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Call 668-4601.
• Fremont Community Schools Board, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m. Executive session, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, administration building, 305 S. C.R. 1150W, LaGrange, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 21
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board, Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 22
• Steuben County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 1 p.m.
Thursday, April 23
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, April 24
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
