A nice, sunny day brought out thousands of visitors to the Lake James Antique and Classic Boat Show on Saturday. Though the grounds at the former Bledsoe’s Beach property were saturated and sprouted some small lakes thanks to more than an inch of rainfall early Saturday morning, the crowd was strong and the boats aplenty, featuring all sorts of watercraft, classic cars, numerous vendors, artists, food trucks and Island Vibe performing. Above, David Burgoon of Lake George smiles as he gets his photo taken. Behind him children participate in painting their own toy wooden boats. Below, the boats are lined up in the slips in Jimmerson Creek. All sorts of boats were on hand, including those made of wood, metal and fiberglass.

