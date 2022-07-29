ANGOLA — Due to incomplete information presented at a meeting of the Angola Economic Development Commission, details about an oil spill at a proposed apartment development site was not completely correct.
The oil spill in question originated at Smith Enterprises and leaked onto the property of S&T Auto Body.
"It was not our oil spill," said Jeff Schaffer, S&T Auto Body's owner.
Environmental results have not come back yet with more information of the spill's damage.
"We have absolutely no problem whatsoever," Schaffer added.
The Herald Republican regrets any confusion this may have caused.
