ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County will finish the week with virtual learning due to the continued spread of COVID-19.
School administrators decided Monday afternoon that due to staffing issues and increasing numbers of students and staff quarantined, virtual learning would start immediately at Angola High School.
Angola Middle School and the four elementary schools will have e-learning Wednesday through Friday.
“It was not an easy decision but out of an abundance of caution, we decided to go to virtual learning district-wide to protect our students and staff members,” said Superintendent Brent Wilson. “Everyone has done a great job of reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our schools; I just don’t want MSDSC to be the source of the spread in our community. The move to e-learning will stop that from happening and keep our people safe.”
Monday morning, Wilson sent a letter to parents preparing them for the switch to e-learning.
“It has definitely been a challenge keeping the schools open for in-person instruction the last few days,” he said.
Virtual learning was instituted Nov. 16 at MSD prior to a three-day vacation for Thanksgiving the following week. Students returned to the schools on Nov. 30.
Staff members and students have been experiencing an increase in quarantine and isolation cases, said Wilson.
“When it seems like we are finally getting everyone back in school, we have another group affected by the virus,” said the letter. With teachers in quarantine, it is difficult to cover in-person classes with substitutes. At the high school, Principal Travis Heavin has consistently worked in the classrooms along with Assistant Principal Nancy Irwin and other staff.
Wilson said he has never been more proud of an outstanding staff “who always put the needs of their students above their own.”
The high school will be open Tuesday and teachers will be available at the school if students need to pick up items or see their teacher about an assignment.
During virtual learning, all students will still be expected to turn in their work on time, attend Google Meets if teachers are posting them and keep up with their assignments.
“While a majority of our parents want the schools open, it just isn’t possible to do so if we have too many staff positions open due to quarantine and illness,” Wilson said.
A two-week holiday break starts Monday.
