Eight people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• River C. Arnold, 19, of the 200 block of East Zonker Street, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Brandon M. Atkins, 39, of the 200 block of West Fox Lake Road, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Timothy E. Elmgren, 30, of the 1000 block of Richmond Street, Weeki Wachee, Florida, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Stephani J. Hartley, 21, of the 3000 block of South Golden Lake Road, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
• Corey D. Minick, 30, of the 9000 block of Johnson Road, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Jackson A. Oberkiser, 23, of the 100 block of Lane 137 Big Turkey Lake, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging minor in possession of alcohol.
• Jacob L. Soto, 19, of the 1000 block of North C.R. 150W, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Toby L. Thompson, 37, of the 100 block of Lane 101F Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested at home on a felony charge of strangulation and misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
